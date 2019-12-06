Bears top Cowboys…Rockets down Raptors…Nuggets win

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears’ 31-24 victory…

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the Chicago Bears’ 31-24 victory over the slumping Dallas Cowboys. Trubisky shook off an early interception near the goal line to complete 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards, helping Chicago improve to 7-6. Dak Prescott was 27 of 49 for 334 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys, who have dropped three straight to fall to 6-7.

TORONTO (AP) — Ben McLemore dropped in 28 points and the Houston Rockets snapped a three-game road losing streak by beating the Raptors, 119-109. Harden scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half, and Westbrook finished with 19 as Houston improved to 14-7 despite 23 turnovers. Toronto got to within one at 101-100 before the Rockets reeled off a 12-3 run to send the Raptors to their second straight home loss.

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Barton scored 17 points and the Denver Nuggets shot 56% in a 129-92 clobbering of the Knicks in New York. Jerami Grant added 16 and Monte Morris had 15 for the Nuggets who had eight players score in double figures. Denver ended a two-game skid and dealt the Knicks their eighth straight loss.

BOSTON (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks coughed up a 3-0 lead in the third period before Jonathan Toews (tayvz) scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Hawks a 4-3 win at Boston. Ryan Carpenter and Dylan Strome scored 37 seconds apart at the end of the first period, and Alex DeBrincat (deh-BRIHN’-kat) tallied off the opening faceoff of the third period to make it 3-0. But the Bruins countered with goals by Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wagner and Torey Krug (KROOG’) before ending their eight-game winning streak.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Pulock (POO’-lahk) scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Islanders their seventh straight win at Nassau Coliseum, 3-2 over the Golden Knights. Brock Nelson and Cal Clutterbuck also scored and Semyon Varlamov (SEHM’-yahn vahr-LAH’-mahv) stopped 31 shots for New York, which has won three of four since an 0-2-1 skid. Vegas gained a point after Jonathan Marchessault (MAHR’-sheh-soh) scored with 4:32 left in regulation, but he was in the penalty box when the Knights ended a four-game winning streak.

