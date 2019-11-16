Nets’ Kyrie Irving out with shoulder injury vs Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will miss Nets’ game at Chicago on Saturday night because of a shoulder…

CHICAGO (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will miss Nets’ game at Chicago on Saturday night because of a shoulder injury.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said he does not know if Irving will return for the Nets’ upcoming homestand. Irving had 17 points and nine assists in a loss at Denver on Thursday night after being listed as questionable before the game.

“He has played through some pain, obviously,” Atkinson said. “We just felt it was best that he doesn’t play today to take care of it and get healthy for when we get home.”

Irving did not speak with reporters before the game. Atkinson said Irving “took a pretty good shot” to his shoulder at Utah on Tuesday and that he’s day-to-day.

Irving is sixth in the NBA in scoring average at 28.5 points.

It’s the first game the six-time All-Star has missed this season. Spencer Dinwiddie was listed in the Nets’ starting lineup to replace Irving.

