NBA G League

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Raptors
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Windy City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Canton
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Capital City
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Erie
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Greensboro
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Agua Caliente
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Santa Cruz
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Northern Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Texas
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|1½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Maine 129, Raptors 115
Windy City 107, Long Island 87
Wisconsin 132, Capital City 106
Austin 108, Stockton 99
Northern Arizona 122, Rio Grande Valley 105
Lakeland 113, Erie 88
Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 77
|Monday’s Games
College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101
Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
