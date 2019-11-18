NBA G League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 3 0 1.000 — Delaware 2 2 .500…

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 3 0 1.000 — Delaware 2 2 .500 1½ Westchester 1 3 .250 2½ Long Island 1 3 .250 2½ Raptors 0 3 .000 3 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 4 1 .800 — Windy City 3 1 .750 ½ Canton 3 1 .750 ½ Grand Rapids 4 2 .667 ½ Fort Wayne 0 4 .000 3½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 4 1 .800 — Capital City 2 2 .500 1½ College Park 2 2 .500 1½ Erie 1 3 .250 2½ Greensboro 1 4 .200 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 4 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 1½ Sioux Falls 3 2 .600 1½ Iowa 1 3 .250 3 Pacific Division W L Pct GB South Bay 2 1 .667 — Agua Caliente 3 2 .600 — Santa Cruz 3 2 .600 — Stockton 2 3 .400 1 Northern Arizona 1 2 .333 1 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 2 2 .500 — Texas 2 2 .500 — Austin 2 3 .400 ½ Rio Grande Valley 1 4 .200 1½

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 129, Raptors 115

Windy City 107, Long Island 87

Wisconsin 132, Capital City 106

Austin 108, Stockton 99

Northern Arizona 122, Rio Grande Valley 105

Lakeland 113, Erie 88

Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 77

Monday’s Games

College Park 119, Fort Wayne 101

Grand Rapids 96, Westchester 94

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Erie at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at College Park, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.