Cavs guard Porter suspended 1 game for bumping official

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been suspended by the NBA for one game without pay for bumping an official.

At the end of the third quarter of Cleveland’s 131-111 loss to Dallas on Sunday night, Porter brushed into referee Bill Spooner’s shoulder as he ran back down the floor after missing a shot. The contact knocked Spooner off balance, and he immediately looked at Porter, who didn’t turn around.

The league announced the discipline for Porter on Monday.

The Cavs drafted the 19-year-old Porter with the No. 30 overall pick in this year’s draft. Considered one of the most talented players available, he was passed over by some teams after being suspended for conduct issues at Southern California. He played 21 games for the Trojans.

Porter is averaging 5.3 points in six games for the Cavs, who host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

