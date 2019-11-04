Home » NBA News » Bucks-Timberwolves game delayed to…

Bucks-Timberwolves game delayed to repair uneven rim

The Associated Press

November 4, 2019, 9:12 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The start of Monday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed because one of the rims was not level.

The game was scheduled to tip off at 8:10 p.m. Eastern. The problem with the basket was discovered during pregame warmups.

The game began after a 49-minute delay.

