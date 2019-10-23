Hawks claim former Clippers guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers. Wallace was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have claimed guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers.

Wallace was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. He played in 92 games, including 19 starts, with the Los Angeles Clippers the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-5 Wallace was a second-round pick out of California by the Utah Jazz in the 2016 NBA draft.

