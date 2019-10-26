Murray, Nuggets escape with OT win over Suns

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored seven of his 27 points in overtime and the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 108-107…

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored seven of his 27 points in overtime and the Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix 108-107 on Friday night after the Suns’ Ricky Rubio tied it in regulation after he was fouled on a half-court shot.

Rubio dribbled up the court and launched a 3-pointer as Malik Beasley grabbed his arm with 1.8 seconds remaining. The Phoenix newcomer made all three free throws.

Murray hit two free throws with 19.4 seconds remaining in OT to give the Nuggets the lead. Devin Booker took a last-second shot for Phoenix, but it was blocked by Torrey Craig.

Nikola Jokic finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

In overtime, Murray took over. His winning free throws came soon after Gary Harris swatted the ball away from Frank Kaminsky down low.

Phoenix’s Rubio, Aron Baynes and Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled out in OT. Oubre had 23 points.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton missed the first of 25 games after being suspended Thursday for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program after testing positive for a diuretic.

CELTICS 112, RAPTORS 106

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 25 points, hitting a key 3-pointer in the closing minutes, to help Boston hold off Toronto.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and nine rebounds, and Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Pascal Siakam had 33 points to lead the defending champion Raptors. Kyle Lowry finished with 29 points, including six 3-pointers.

There were 12 ties and 19 lead changes, with neither team holding more than a seven-point lead.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, HORNETS 99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Minnesota’s victory over Charlotte.

Towns was 13 of 18 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins added 16 points for Minnesota. Devonte Graham had 24 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting for Charlotte.

MAVERICKS 123, PELICANS 116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic highlighted his triple-double by scoring eight of his 25 points in the final five minutes in Dallas’ victory over New Orleans.

Doncic also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Kristaps Porzingis added 24 points and five blocks.

Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 25 points.

NETS 113, KNICKS 109

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left and Brooklyn held off New York.

Irving, who scored 50 points in an overtime loss to Minnesota in his Brooklyn debut, scored five straight points down the stretch after New York took a three-point lead. Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for the Knicks.

WIZARDS 97, THUNDER 85

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thomas Bryant had 21 points and 11 rebounds to help Washington beat Oklahoma City.

Rookie forward Rui Hachimura scored 19 points and Bradley Beal added 17. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 28 points for the Thunder.

BULLS 110, GRIZZLIES 102

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 37 points and rookie Coby White had 21 of his 25 points in the second half in Chicago’s comeback victory over Memphis.

LaVine was 13 of 23 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

TRAIL BLAZERS 122, KINGS 112

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and Portland pulled away to beat Sacramento.

Lillard added five assists and five rebounds, Hassan Whiteside had 22 points and nine rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter, and C.J. McCollum scored 19.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points, five assists and six rebounds for Sacramento. Buddy Hield added 21 points but the Kings remained winless in two games under new coach Luke Walton.

Anfernee Simons added 15 points off the bench for Portland.

LAKERS 95, JAZZ 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 21 points and seven rebounds during his home debut, and LeBron James had 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in Los Angeles’ victory over Utah.

Troy Daniels hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Lakers, who forced 23 turnovers by a talented Utah team and won comfortably behind that gritty defense.

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points for the Jazz, who played without injured newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.