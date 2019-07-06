Grizzlies to retire Conley’s No. 11 jersey

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Mike Conley’s No. 11 jersey. Conley played for Memphis for 12 seasons before he…

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Mike Conley’s No. 11 jersey.

Conley played for Memphis for 12 seasons before he was traded to Utah in a move that was approved by the NBA on Saturday.

Grizzlies Owner Robert J. Pera says in a release that Conley “represented the Grizzlies and the City of Memphis with true heart and class during his 12 seasons. His talent, determination and resilience elevated our team to a perennial playoff contender, and his altruism and sportsmanship helped shape the community focused nature of our franchise.”

The 31-year-old Conley averaged 21.1 points and 6.4 assists in 70 games in his last season with the Grizzlies.

