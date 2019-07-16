Bucks sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo, older brother of Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Bucks forward and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo joins Milwaukee on a guaranteed two-year, minimum contract, according to Giannis’ agent, Alex Saratsis.

“Thanasis is a young player with great experience at the top level overseas,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He brings toughness, athleticism, character and a high IQ. We are thrilled to have him join the Bucks.”

Antetokounmpo spent the last two seasons with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket League, where he helped the team to two straight league titles.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 55 games (13 starts) in both Greek Basket League and EuroLeague In 2018-19. He was named the Greek Basket League Most Spectacular Player for the 2017-18 season. Prior to that,

Antetokounmpo, 26, played one season with Andorra of Spain’s Liga ACB where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 34 games (8 starts).

Antetokounmpo was initially selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft (51st overall) after playing his first season in the United States in 2013-14 with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League. He went on to play in two games with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season in addition to playing in 91 games (85 starts) with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, from 2014-16.

Antetokounmpo averaged 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 141 career G League games over three seasons (2013-16) with Delaware and Westchester. He was a two-time G League All-Defensive Team selection, earning Second Team honors in 2015 and Third Team honors in 2014.

