Samuel L. Jackson among presenters for NBA Awards show in LA

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 11:25 am 06/06/2019 11:25am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson, comedian Tiffany Haddish and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley are among the presenters announced Thursday for the NBA Awards show on June 24.

Other award presenters include WNBA star Candace Parker, supermodel Ashley Graham, comedians Amanda Seales and Hasan Minhaj, actor-producer Justin Hartley and actress Issa Rae.

The show will reveal winners of this season’s MVP, defensive player of the year, rookie of the year and many other honors.

Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal will host the program.

