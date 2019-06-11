202
Grizzlies hire Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as head coach

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 5:15 pm 06/11/2019 05:15pm
FILE - This Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, shows then-Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Taylor Jenkins during the NBA basketball team's media day in Atlanta. A person with knowledge of the decision says the Memphis Grizzlies have hired Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins to be the team’s next head coach. The person says Jenkins is expected to be introduced at news conference on Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday, June 11, 2019, on condition of anonymity because Memphis has not publicly announced the hiring. Jenkins, 34, was Mike Budenholzer’s assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

The Memphis Grizzlies have finally filled their coaching vacancy by hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins.

The Grizzlies will introduce Jenkins at news conference on Wednesday.

Zachary Kleiman, Memphis’ executive vice president of basketball operations, says Jenkins has an excellent coaching pedigree and elite basketball acumen and is someone they believe will develop the young Grizzlies.

Memphis had been looking for a new coach since firing J.B. Bickerstaff the day after the season ended in April.

The 34-year-old Jenkins was Mike Budenholzer’s assistant in Milwaukee this season and in Atlanta for five seasons. Jenkins becomes Memphis’ fourth head coach since the Grizzlies chose not to renew Lionel Hollins’ contract after he led them to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

