Timberwolves hire Pascucci from Nets as assistant GM

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 10:54 am 05/30/2019 10:54am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired former Brooklyn Nets director of global scouting Gianluca Pascucci as their assistant general manager.

The team made the announcement on Thursday. He’s the first significant front office hire under new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas. Pascucci will be involved in all player personnel matters and lead pro scouting efforts around the NBA, the G League and the international leagues.

Pascucci has been with the Nets since 2016. He spent four years as vice president of player personnel for the Houston Rockets, working closely with Rosas there. Pascucci also served as general manager of Houston’s G League affiliate, during his second stint with the Rockets.

He’s a native of Pesaro, Italy.

