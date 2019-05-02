202
Home » NBA News » Nets D'Angelo Russell issued…

Nets D’Angelo Russell issued summons for marijuana

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 5:17 pm 05/02/2019 05:17pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets All-Star D’Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport after a small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA personnel.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released. It happened Wednesday night.

Newsday says the former No. 2 pick then flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where his father lives.

The Nets said in a statement they “have been made aware of the situation” and “are in the process of gathering more information at this time.”

The 23-year-old Russell had a breakout season, leading the Nets to their first playoff berth since 2014. He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in February.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NBA News Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!