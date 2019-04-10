Dwyane Wade crashes into Chrissy Teigen, John Legend in epic courtside photo

Dwyane Wade's family, friends and celebrity pals were on hand to watch him play his last home game for the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. But it was Chrissy Teigen and John Legend who got a lot more involved in the action than they probably expected.

But it was two very famous spectators — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend — who got a lot more involved in the action than they probably expected.

The couple was sitting courtside next to Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, when Wade flew off the court and crashed right into them, dousing them in their drinks.

The hilarious moment was captured by Miami Herald staff photographer Charles Trainor Jr. and it went viral on Twitter.

Teigen described the photo as “a renaissance painting.” In another tweet, she also joked that the moment was an “honor.”

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Legend also joined in on the fun, sharing a video on Twitter after the fall in which he said, “Still got my drink.”

Still got my drank pic.twitter.com/89sD3X2ApD — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 10, 2019

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 122-99 with Wade taking home the win on his special night.

Another highlight of the night was former U.S. President Barack Obama’s personal message to Wade about his retirement and impact both on and off the court.

