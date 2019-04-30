AP source: Cavs interview J.B. Bickertstaff for coaching job

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ coaching search tells The Associated Press the team is interviewing former Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff is meeting with Cleveland officials Tuesday, according to the…

Bickerstaff is meeting with Cleveland officials Tuesday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Cavaliers aren’t revealing their plans. Bickerstaff is the third known candidate to meet with the Cavaliers, along with Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley and Miami assistant Juwan Howard.

Bickerstaff was fired by the Grizzlies earlier this month. After a 12-5 start, Memphis struggled and finished 33-49, prompting a shake-up that included general manager Chris Wallace’s demotion to scout.

The 40-year-old Bickerstaff, whose father, Bernie, is a longtime NBA coach, was named the Grizzlies’ interim coach in November 2017 to replace David Fizdale.

Cleveland fired coach Larry Drew following a 19-63 season. The Cavaliers let Tyronn Lue go in October after six games.

