202
Home » NBA News » Pacers lose All-Star Victor…

Pacers lose All-Star Victor Oladipo to season-ending injury

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 2:22 pm 01/24/2019 02:22pm
Share
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is taken off the court on a stretcher after he was injured during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have lost All-Star guard Victor Oladipo with a season-ending ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

Oladipo was injured during Wednesday night’s 110-106 victory over Toronto and left the court on a stretcher with 4:05 left in the first half.

Team officials acknowledged during the game that the injury was serious but waited until after the results of Thursday’s MRI returned to announce how much time he would miss. Coach Nate McMillan said he was unsure when Oladipo would have surgery or whether he would be ready for the start of next season.

Oladipo, who grew up in Upper Marlboro, Maryland and played his high school career at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, led the Pacers in scoring at 19.2 points per game, was a first-team all-NBA defensive selection last season and one of the Pacers’ co-captains.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
dematha catholic high school NBA News Sports victor oladipo Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500