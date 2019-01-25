202
Home » NBA News » Golden State Warriors visit…

Golden State Warriors visit former President Barack Obama

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 5:05 pm 01/25/2019 05:05pm
14 Shares
Golden State Warriors head basketball coach Steve Kerr presents President Barack Obama with a Golden State Warriors team basketball jersey during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, where the president honored the 2015 NBA Champions. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors spent about an hour with former President Barack Obama.

The meeting took place Thursday at Obama’s office in Washington before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.

Players and coach Steve Kerr were reluctant to talk about it.

A photo was posted on Instagram but has since been deleted.

Stephen Curry said he had no idea where the idea came from. All-Star forward Kevin Durant said it was amazing, and forward Draymond Green called it a “good private team meeting.”

The Warriors celebrated their 2015 NBA championship with Obama at the White House in 2016.

President Donald Trump tweeted that he withdrew a White House invitation to celebrate the team’s 2017 championship after Curry and some other players said they wouldn’t go.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
barack obama golden state warriors Latest News Local News National News NBA News Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500