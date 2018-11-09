Warriors’ Curry has mild to moderate left groin strain

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry has a mild to moderate left groin strain and will miss Golden State’s home game against Brooklyn on Saturday night. Curry underwent an MRI exam Friday but the Warriors…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry has a mild to moderate left groin strain and will miss Golden State’s home game against Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Curry underwent an MRI exam Friday but the Warriors will wait a few days to fully determine the severity of the injury. Coach Steve Kerr said it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury.

The two-time NBA MVP was hurt midway through the third quarter of Thursday night’s 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Eric Bledsoe’s shot in transition at the 6:50 mark of the third.

Quinn Cook, who filled in last season when Curry was hurt for a long stretch, will start against the Nets.

Fellow All-Star Draymond Green also will miss Saturday’s game, the second straight game that he’ll be sidelined by a sprained right foot and toe.

