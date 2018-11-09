202.5
Warriors’ Curry has mild to moderate left groin strain

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 3:35 pm 11/09/2018 03:35pm
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, drives the ball between Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton (24) and Malcolm Brogdon, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry has a mild to moderate left groin strain and will miss Golden State’s home game against Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Curry underwent an MRI exam Friday but the Warriors will wait a few days to fully determine the severity of the injury. Coach Steve Kerr said it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury.

The two-time NBA MVP was hurt midway through the third quarter of Thursday night’s 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Eric Bledsoe’s shot in transition at the 6:50 mark of the third.

Quinn Cook, who filled in last season when Curry was hurt for a long stretch, will start against the Nets.

Fellow All-Star Draymond Green also will miss Saturday’s game, the second straight game that he’ll be sidelined by a sprained right foot and toe.

