Davis has 25 points, 20 boards, Pelicans top Raptors 126-110

TORONTO (AP) — E’Twaun Moore doesn’t need much to get on a shooting roll.

“I hit one and I feel like I’m on fire,” he joked.

Then he helped cool off the Toronto Raptors.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Moore scored a season-high 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Toronto 126-110 on Monday night, snapping the Raptors’ six-game winning streak.

Moore connected on 13 of 18 attempts, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

“Without his performance, we don’t win this game,” Davis said. “Once he gets hot, he gets hot. It opened up a lot of things for our team. He played huge for us tonight.”

Moore was 5 of 6 in the first quarter and made sure the Raptors would not mount any kind of comeback in the fourth by making five of his final six shots.

“I was in a good rhythm,” he said. “Any time you’re in a good rhythm, feeling good, you’ve got to be aggressive and take it.”

Jrue Holiday had 29 points and matched a season high with 14 assists, and Julius Randle added 17 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans won its third straight following a six-game losing streak.

“Jrue had a great floor game and he was fantastic defensively,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “If Kawhi (Leonard) goes 7 for 20, you’ve done an outstanding job on him.”

The Pelicans outscored the Raptors 72-42 in the paint and snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, Leonard had 20 and Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Raptors lost for the first time in eight home games this season. Toronto entered with an NBA-best 12-1 record but allowed a season high in points.

“Tough night,” Siakam said. “They did everything better than us.”

Toronto’s only other defeat this season was a 124-109 loss at Milwaukee on Oct. 29. That was the first of a back-to-back for the Raptors, meaning Leonard sat out to rest.

Many in the sellout crowd of 19,800 headed for the exits after Leonard turned the ball over with with 4:05 remaining and the Pelicans up 118-104.

“We let them get to where they wanted to on the court,” Toronto’s Kyle Lowry said. “We just didn’t play our brand of basketball.”

It was an especially tough night for Lowry, who had 11 assists but shot 1 for 9, missing six times from 3-point range. He scored a season-low four points and didn’t make his first basket until a layup with just under four minutes to play and the Raptors trailing by double digits.

New Orleans snapped a five-game road losing streak and won away from home for the first time since a 131-112 victory at Houston on Oct. 17, its first game of the season.

The Pelicans led 66-61 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans was without F Nikola Mirotic (sprained right ankle) and G Elfrid Payton (sprained right ankle). … Davis had a career-high 22 rebounds against Miami on Dec. 23, 2016. His previous high this season was 16, set against Houston on Oct. 17. … Moore reached the 30-point plateau for the third time in his career.

Raptors: Toronto missed nine of its first 10 3-point attempts. The Raptors matched a season high with 45 3-point attempts, making 13. … OG Anunoby matched a season high with 17 points. … F C.J. Miles left in the second quarter because of a strained right adductor and did not return.

HOME COOKING

Toronto entered as one of four NBA teams yet to lose at home. The others are Philadelphia (7-0), Milwaukee (6-0) and Memphis (5-0). The Grizzlies lost at home to Utah on Monday.

BLOCK PARTY

Davis blocked two shots, extending his team-record streak of games with at least one block to 30.

20/20

This was the fifth 20-point, 20-rebound game of Davis’ career.

SIAKAM HONORED

Siakam, who scored a career-high 23 points in Saturday’s win over New York, was chosen Eastern Conference player of the week earlier Monday. Siakam averaged 20 points in four games last week.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

