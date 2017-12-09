201.5
Cavaliers’ Love out with sore left hip against Sixers

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 8:23 pm 12/09/2017 08:23pm
Sacramento Kings' Zach Randolph, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Kevin Love is out against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a sore left hip.

Love went through warmups Saturday before the decision to hold him out was made. He injured the hip Wednesday against Memphis, but played Friday against Indiana, scoring 20 points in 26 minutes.

Love played in Cleveland’s first 26 games, averaging 19.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Ante Zizic started at center against Philadelphia. Sixers center Joel Embiid is also out because he has yet to be cleared to play on back-to-back nights following offseason knee surgery.

Cleveland is also playing without Tristan Thompson (strained left calf), Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle), Isaiah Thomas (strained right hip) and Iman Shumpert (left knee surgery).

