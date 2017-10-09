201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » With Currys' help, NBA…

With Currys’ help, NBA aims to aid youth basketball parents

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 7:36 pm 10/09/2017 07:36pm
Share
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, foreground, blocks Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague during their preseason NBA game in Shanghai, China, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA is trying to help parents improve their children’s basketball-playing experience, and recruited Stephen Curry and his mother to help.

The two-time MVP from the Golden State Warriors and his mother, Sonya Curry, will take part Wednesday in a parent workshop and panel discussion for families in Walnut Creek, California, to help launch the league’s Jr. NBA Parent Initiative.

The program that began Monday aims to educate parents on the needs of young players and will feature parent forums, recommendations and age-appropriate curriculum for those who register at https://jr.nba.com/register-now/ .

Also, a new Jr. NBA Coach App will include demonstration videos with NBA and WNBA players and coaches, and 48 preloaded practice plans for various skill levels.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NBA News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest