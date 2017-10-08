Warriors-Timberwolves, Box

GOLDEN STATE (142)

Durant 9-18 2-2 22, Green 3-7 3-4 11, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 13-20 8-9 40, Thompson 10-16 0-0 28, Casspi 2-3 0-0 4, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, West 2-3 1-1 5, Bell 5-5 1-1 11, Niang 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 2-2 4-6 8, Livingston 0-0 1-2 1, Gbinije 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-5 0-0 8, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 51-85 20-25 142.

MINNESOTA (110)

Wiggins 8-12 1-2 19, Gibson 2-5 4-4 8, Towns 6-10 2-2 16, Teague 2-5 5-6 10, Butler 3-6 9-10 15, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Georges-Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Muhammad 4-9 3-3 11, Bjelica 3-4 0-0 7, Dieng 3-7 5-6 11, Aldrich 0-0 0-2 0, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, T.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, Trimble 1-3 2-2 4, Crawford 2-4 0-0 4, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-74 31-37 110.

Golden State 36 40 38 28—142 Minnesota 44 28 23 15—110

3-Point Goals_Golden State 20-33 (Thompson 8-10, Curry 6-9, Iguodala 2-3, Green 2-4, Durant 2-5, Niang 0-2), Minnesota 7-21 (Towns 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Bjelica 1-1, T.Jones 1-1, Teague 1-3, Trimble 0-1, Brown 0-1, Brooks 0-1, Butler 0-1, Gibson 0-1, Crawford 0-2, Muhammad 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 33 (West 5), Minnesota 32 (Aldrich 6). Assists_Golden State 29 (Curry 8), Minnesota 23 (Butler 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 30, Minnesota 21. Technicals_Durant, Towns.

