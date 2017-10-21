Warriors-Pelicans, Box

GOLDEN STATE (128)

Durant 9-18 1-1 22, Green 4-11 0-0 10, Pachulia 3-6 2-2 8, Curry 7-16 10-10 28, Thompson 12-19 0-0 31, Young 1-3 0-0 3, West 4-5 2-4 11, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Livingston 1-3 0-2 2, Iguodala 3-5 1-1 7, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-90 16-20 128.

NEW ORLEANS (120)

Davis 15-21 2-5 35, Cunningham 2-8 1-2 6, Cousins 11-23 10-13 35, Holiday 5-16 1-2 13, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Miller 2-6 0-0 4, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Crawford 5-10 0-0 13, Clark 5-7 0-0 14. Totals 45-98 14-22 120.

Golden State 26 35 37 30—128 New Orleans 39 25 26 30—120

3-Point Goals_Golden State 18-40 (Thompson 7-12, Curry 4-11, Durant 3-6, Green 2-7, West 1-1, Young 1-2, Iguodala 0-1), New Orleans 16-36 (Clark 4-4, Crawford 3-3, Davis 3-4, Cousins 3-8, Holiday 2-6, Cunningham 1-5, Moore 0-3, Miller 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 48 (Pachulia 10), New Orleans 50 (Davis 17). Assists_Golden State 31 (Green 8), New Orleans 28 (Crawford 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, New Orleans 19. Technicals_Green, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A_18,171 (16,867).

