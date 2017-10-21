Warriors-Grizzlies, Box

GOLDEN STATE (101)

Durant 11-24 3-6 29, D.Green 1-6 1-2 3, Pachulia 0-2 0-0 0, Curry 9-17 13-13 37, Thompson 5-16 2-2 14, Young 0-2 0-0 0, West 1-2 2-2 4, Bell 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 1-1 2-2 4, Livingston 4-7 0-0 8, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 33-84 23-27 101.

MEMPHIS (111)

Ennis III 6-6 1-2 13, Martin 3-8 2-2 8, Gasol 8-16 16-17 34, Conley 3-14 3-4 10, Harrison 1-3 2-2 5, Parsons 3-6 0-0 8, Brooks 4-7 0-1 9, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Chalmers 2-4 5-8 10, Evans 5-12 0-1 12. Totals 36-77 29-37 111.

Golden State 26 25 20 30—101 Memphis 31 25 32 23—111

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-38 (Curry 6-11, Durant 4-9, Thompson 2-8, McCaw 0-1, Young 0-2, Iguodala 0-2, D.Green 0-5), Memphis 10-27 (Parsons 2-4, Gasol 2-4, Evans 2-5, Chalmers 1-2, Brooks 1-2, Harrison 1-3, Conley 1-6, Martin 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 46 (Durant 13), Memphis 40 (Gasol 14). Assists_Golden State 20 (D.Green 6), Memphis 20 (Conley 7). Total Fouls_Golden State 28, Memphis 25. Technicals_Iguodala, Curry, Durant. Ejected_Curry, Durant. A_17,794 (18,119).

