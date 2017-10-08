United-Thunder, Box

MELBOURNE (85)

Prather 4-16 2-2 11, Barlow 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 5-12 2-4 13, Boone 5-11 5-8 15, Ware Jr. 6-19 2-3 20, Cleveland 1-3 0-0 2, Moller 1-1 2-2 4, Adnam 1-3 0-0 3, Smith-Milner 0-0 0-0 0, Majok 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 1-6 5-5 8, Andersen 4-8 0-0 9, Stith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-81 18-24 85.

OKLAHOMA CITY (86)

George 5-17 9-9 22, Anthony 6-19 3-4 19, Adams 5-9 2-5 12, Westbrook 3-10 3-3 9, Roberson 2-5 5-9 9, Grant 2-5 0-0 4, Huestis 1-4 0-0 2, Christon 0-3 0-0 0, Felton 3-4 0-0 6, Ferguson 1-5 1-1 3. Totals 28-81 23-31 86.

Melbourne 30 14 22 19—85 Oklahoma City 27 22 21 16—86

3-Point Goals_Melbourne 11-31 (Ware Jr. 6-13, Andersen 1-1, Adnam 1-2, Prather 1-4, Dawkins 1-4, Wesley 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Barlow 0-1), Oklahoma City 7-28 (Anthony 4-8, George 3-10, Grant 0-1, Huestis 0-2, Roberson 0-2, Ferguson 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Melbourne 50 (Prather 10), Oklahoma City 45 (Adams 10). Assists_Melbourne 18 (Wesley 5), Oklahoma City 15 (Westbrook 7). Total Fouls_Melbourne 30, Oklahoma City 25. Technicals_Ware Jr., Westbrook.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.