Trail Blazers-Suns, Box

PORTLAND (113)

Harkless 2-6 2-2 7, Collins 1-7 6-8 8, Davis 2-5 3-3 7, Lillard 5-14 1-2 13, McCollum 4-14 2-3 10, Aminu 2-2 2-2 8, Layman 2-4 0-0 5, Swanigan 0-6 1-2 1, Leonard 5-8 2-2 17, Briscoe 5-6 1-1 11, Morrow 1-2 2-2 4, Turner 5-7 1-2 12, Connaughton 3-6 0-0 6, Goodwin 2-7 0-1 4. Totals 39-94 23-30 113.

PHOENIX (104)

Jackson 9-19 4-5 22, Chriss 6-12 0-0 13, Chandler 0-0 3-4 3, Bledsoe 0-8 2-4 2, Daniels 3-11 0-0 9, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Millsap 2-4 0-0 5, Peters 2-3 0-0 5, Bender 4-8 2-3 13, Len 0-4 3-4 3, James 5-11 7-7 19, Ulis 3-10 4-6 10. Totals 34-90 25-33 104.

Portland 27 27 32 27—113 Phoenix 21 19 21 43—104

3-Point Goals_Portland 12-23 (Leonard 5-6, Aminu 2-2, Lillard 2-3, Harkless 1-1, Layman 1-1, Turner 1-2, Swanigan 0-1, Morrow 0-1, Connaughton 0-1, Collins 0-2, McCollum 0-3), Phoenix 11-35 (Bender 3-5, Daniels 3-7, James 2-4, Millsap 1-1, Peters 1-2, Chriss 1-7, Ulis 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Bledsoe 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 57 (Davis 12), Phoenix 49 (Chriss 12). Assists_Portland 18 (Turner 6), Phoenix 17 (Bledsoe 6). Total Fouls_Portland 26, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Swanigan, Len 2. Ejected_Len. A_13,230 (18,055).

