Trail Blazers-Kings, Box

PORTLAND (97)

Aminu 1-5 2-2 5, Harkless 3-6 1-2 7, Nurkic 5-13 6-8 16, Lillard 3-8 7-8 14, McCollum 4-13 3-3 12, Layman 4-5 0-0 10, Collins 3-4 0-2 7, Swanigan 3-8 0-2 6, Davis 0-0 2-2 2, Briscoe 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 3-6 3-4 10, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-76 24-33 97.

SACRAMENTO (83)

Jackson 5-10 3-3 16, Labissiere 6-13 1-1 13, Cauley-Stein 3-11 2-4 8, Mason 4-7 4-4 13, Hield 3-11 0-0 7, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Sampson 2-7 0-0 4, Cooley 0-0 1-2 1, Papagiannis 4-8 0-0 8, Richardson 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 32-82 11-14 83.

Portland 29 25 17 26—97 Sacramento 24 19 22 18—83

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-22 (Layman 2-2, Connaughton 2-4, Collins 1-1, Turner 1-1, Lillard 1-3, Aminu 1-4, McCollum 1-5, Harkless 0-2), Sacramento 8-19 (Jackson 3-6, Williams 1-1, Mason 1-1, Jones 1-2, Hield 1-3, Richardson 1-3, Labissiere 0-1, Sampson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 48 (Swanigan 12), Sacramento 39 (Cauley-Stein 8). Assists_Portland 16 (Lillard 3), Sacramento 20 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Portland 20, Sacramento 30. Technicals_Nurkic, Jackson, Cooley, Richardson.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.