Trail Blazers-Clippers, Box

PORTLAND (134)

Aminu 1-4 4-7 6, Swanigan 2-4 1-2 5, Nurkic 6-9 1-2 13, Lillard 9-16 13-13 35, McCollum 6-14 4-4 20, Layman 0-2 2-2 2, Harkless 6-6 2-2 16, Leonard 1-3 0-0 3, Collins 4-6 3-4 12, Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Briscoe 2-5 1-2 5, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Connaughton 2-2 0-0 5, Morrow 0-4 0-0 0, Turner 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 45-85 31-38 134.

L.A. CLIPPERS (106)

W.Johnson 3-4 0-0 8, Griffin 4-9 4-4 15, Jordan 4-6 4-8 12, Teodosic 5-12 1-2 15, Beverley 0-5 1-2 1, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Reed 2-3 0-0 4, Harrell 1-2 1-1 3, B.Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 5-12 0-0 11, L.Williams 3-12 5-6 11, Thornwell 4-7 4-5 14, C.Williams 1-3 3-3 5, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Henton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-87 23-31 106.

Portland 27 43 29 35—134 L.A. Clippers 30 26 31 19—106

3-Point Goals_Portland 13-29 (McCollum 4-8, Lillard 4-9, Harkless 2-2, Connaughton 1-1, Leonard 1-1, Collins 1-2, Briscoe 0-1, Layman 0-1, Morrow 0-1, Swanigan 0-1, Aminu 0-2), L.A. Clippers 13-29 (Teodosic 4-7, Griffin 3-6, W.Johnson 2-2, Thornwell 2-3, Wilson 1-2, Evans 1-2, C.Williams 0-1, Wallace 0-1, B.Johnson 0-1, Beverley 0-1, L.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_Portland 47 (Leonard 10), L.A. Clippers 41 (Jordan 14). Assists_Portland 24 (Turner 8), L.A. Clippers 22 (Griffin, Beverley 6). Total Fouls_Portland 26, L.A. Clippers 30. Technicals_L.A. Clippers defensive three second, L.A. Clippers team.

