Timberwolves-Spurs, Box

MINNESOTA (99)

Wiggins 9-14 4-9 26, Gibson 3-11 0-0 6, Towns 8-15 2-2 18, Teague 3-6 4-5 11, Butler 5-12 0-0 12, Muhammad 1-6 0-0 2, Bjelica 3-8 2-2 9, Dieng 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 1-3 1-1 3, Crawford 3-5 4-4 10. Totals 37-85 17-23 99.

SAN ANTONIO (107)

Anderson 5-9 1-2 12, Aldridge 9-21 6-7 25, Gasol 3-8 0-0 7, Murray 7-8 2-2 16, Green 7-16 0-0 17, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 5-9 4-4 14, Lauvergne 2-6 0-0 4, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 1-4 0-0 3, White 0-0 0-0 0, Ginobili 2-7 4-4 9, Paul 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-89 17-19 107.

Minnesota 25 24 28 22— 99 San Antonio 32 21 34 20—107

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-19 (Wiggins 4-6, Butler 2-3, Bjelica 1-2, Teague 1-2, Crawford 0-1, Towns 0-1, Muhammad 0-1, Dieng 0-1, Gibson 0-2), San Antonio 8-21 (Green 3-7, Anderson 1-1, Aldridge 1-2, Mills 1-2, Gasol 1-3, Ginobili 1-4, Bertans 0-1, Gay 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 43 (Towns 14), San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 10). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Crawford, Teague 6), San Antonio 22 (Gasol 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 16, San Antonio 18. A_18,418 (18,418).

