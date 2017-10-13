Spurs’ star Kawhi Leonard won’t be ready to start the season

HOUSTON (AP) — Kawhi Leonard still isn’t ready to play.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said the All-Star forward needs more time to get his injured thigh muscle right, meaning he won’t be out there when the Spurs open their regular season on Wednesday against Minnesota.

“He’s still rehabbing and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready,” Popovich told reporters in Houston before San Antonio’s preseason finale.

Leonard didn’t play at all in camp or preseason, after a year where he averaged 25.5 points — raising his scoring average for the fifth consecutive season — and finished behind only Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the MVP race.

The Spurs aren’t alone when it comes to injury woes heading into the season.

Many are minor, like Cleveland’s LeBron James nursing a sprained ankle and Golden State’s Andre Iguodala dealing with a balky back — issues that might keep them out of their respective opening nights.

Some other injuries from training camp and preseason action are far more significant, like the ones endured by Charlotte’s Nic Batum (elbow ligament tear), Miami’s Rodney McGruder (stress fracture in left leg), Indiana’s Glenn Robinson III (high ankle sprain followed by surgery to repair ligaments Friday), Washington’s Markieff Morris (sports hernia), New Orleans’ Rajon Rondo (sports hernia) and Utah’s Dante Exum (shoulder).

They are looking at weeks — or in many cases, months — before they’ll play again.

So the preseason is over. Some teams will be feeling the effects of it for a while longer.

A look at Friday’s preseason finales:

___

HORNETS 111, MAVERICKS 96

Kemba Walker scored 17 points and Johnny O’Bryant III had all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter for Charlotte.

O’Bryant was 5 for 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line in the fourth, helping the Hornets (2-3) pull away with a 29-15 spurt.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 for Dallas (4-2).

MAVERICKS: Dennis Smith Jr. closed his preseason with 10 points and nine assists. … Dirk Nowitzki had 14 points and J.J. Barea added 13.

HORNETS: Dwight Howard grabbed 12 rebounds, helping Charlotte win that battle 50-37. … Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon each scored 14.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.