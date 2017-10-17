201.5
Spurs’ Popovich labels Trump ‘a soulless coward’

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 7:02 am 10/17/2017 07:02am
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich answers questions during media day at the team's practice facility in San Antonio. Trump told The Nation magazine on Oct. 16, 2017, that President Donald Trump “a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others” in response to Trump’s comment Monday that former President Barack Obama and other commanders-in-in chief “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen soldiers. Former Obama staffers and a spokesman for former President George W. Bush pushed back on Trump’s comments. The White House press secretary said that Trump wasn’t criticizing his predecessors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has called President Donald Trump “a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others” in response to Trump’s comment Monday that former President Barack Obama and other commanders in chief “didn’t make calls” to families of fallen soldiers.

Former Obama staffers and a spokesman for former President George W. Bush pushed back on Trump’s comments. The White House press secretary said that Trump wasn’t criticizing his predecessors.

Popovich has been an outspoken critic of Trump, but tells The Nation magazine that Trump’s comments Monday were “beyond the pale” and “as low as it gets.” He calls Trump “a pathological liar in the White House, unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it.”

