Rockets-Warriors, Box

HOUSTON (122)

Ariza 3-9 0-0 8, Anderson 5-12 0-0 13, Capela 6-10 0-1 12, Paul 2-9 0-0 4, Harden 10-23 3-4 27, Tucker 6-9 4-6 20, Mbah a Moute 6-9 0-0 14, Gordon 9-16 6-8 24. Totals 47-97 13-19 122.

GOLDEN STATE (121)

Durant 7-15 4-5 20, Green 2-6 4-4 9, Pachulia 2-2 2-2 6, Curry 8-18 3-3 22, Thompson 6-14 0-0 16, Young 8-9 1-1 23, Casspi 0-0 2-2 2, Bell 4-5 0-0 8, Looney 0-0 1-2 1, West 2-3 0-0 4, Livingston 2-5 2-2 6, McCaw 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 43-80 19-21 121.

Houston 34 28 26 34—122 Golden State 35 36 30 20—121

3-Point Goals_Houston 15-41 (Tucker 4-6, Harden 4-9, Anderson 3-8, Mbah a Moute 2-3, Ariza 2-5, Paul 0-4, Gordon 0-6), Golden State 16-30 (Young 6-7, Thompson 4-7, Curry 3-9, Durant 2-5, Green 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 43 (Anderson, Paul 8), Golden State 41 (Green 11). Assists_Houston 28 (Paul 11), Golden State 34 (Green 13). Total Fouls_Houston 16, Golden State 25. Technicals_Paul. A_19,596 (19,596).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.