Pelicans hold off late Lakers rally for first win, 119-112

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 27 points, DeMarcus Cousins had 20 and the New Orleans Pelicans withstood a furious rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-112 on Sunday night for their first victory of the season.

The Pelicans led by 22 points in the second quarter and were still up by double figures heading into the final period, but the Lakers made a charge despite a poor shooting night from rookie Lonzo Ball.

Reserve Jordan Clarkson had 24 points for the Lakers, but Ball shot just 3 for 13 for eight points. He did have 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started and scored 20 points in his first appearance for the Lakers. Rookie Kyle Kuzma also had 20.

E’Twaun Moore, who went 0 for 5 in his last game, added 19 points for the Pelicans (1-2), while Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark each had 14.

The Lakers got off to a horrid start, missing their first eight shots, and were fortunate to only trail 34-22 at the end of the first quarter.

The Pelicans expanded their lead late in the second period before Caldwell-Pope scored seven unanswered points and the Pelicans settled for a 68-55 advantage at the half. New Orleans shot 65 percent in the first half.

But the Lakers made a charge behind their bench, outscoring New Orleans 16-2 to open the fourth quarter to take their first lead. Including the end of the third quarter, the Lakers went on a 27-4 run.

Pelicans: Signed veteran G Jameer Nelson, 35, and waived Jordan Crawford. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said the team was uncertain if Nelson would be worked into the starting lineup alongside Holiday, or back him up at the point. “We’ve looked at it and can see both situations being real positive for our team. It’s just a matter of us getting together again and thinking it out and seeing what we feel will be the best,” Gentry said. Nelson was waived by the Nuggets last week.

Lakers: Caldwell-Pope was available after serving a two-game suspension for an arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Said coach Luke Walton: “He’s one of our better shooters. He knows personnel, he’s a great defender. He does a lot of things for us and we’re excited to have him back.” . F Luo Deng, signed prior to last season to a four-year, $72-million deal, was again not activated.

Pelicans: Visit Portland on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host Washington on Wednesday.

