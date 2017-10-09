Pacers-Pistons, Box

INDIANA (97)

Poythress 3-4 1-2 7, Leaf 4-7 0-0 8, Jefferson 6-14 0-0 12, Collison 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-7 0-1 6, Uthoff 5-8 0-0 11, Moore 2-3 2-2 6, Wilkins 5-6 2-2 14, Anigbogu 3-3 2-2 8, J.Young 4-12 2-2 11, Joseph 4-6 1-1 10, Bogdanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-74 10-12 97.

DETROIT (107)

Johnson 4-8 1-4 11, Ellenson 5-12 0-0 11, Marjanovic 6-8 2-3 14, Jackson 6-16 2-2 14, Kennard 3-4 0-0 6, Bullock 5-10 0-0 13, Tolliver 4-5 2-2 13, Moreland 2-7 0-2 4, Galloway 2-6 2-2 7, Smith 6-11 2-2 14. Totals 43-87 11-17 107.

Indiana 27 23 24 23— 97 Detroit 22 18 36 31—107

3-Point Goals_Indiana 5-9 (Wilkins 2-2, J.Young 1-1, Uthoff 1-2, Joseph 1-2, Jones 0-1, Poythress 0-1), Detroit 10-25 (Tolliver 3-4, Bullock 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Galloway 1-3, Ellenson 1-4, Smith 0-2, Jackson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Uthoff 7), Detroit 37 (Moreland 7). Assists_Indiana 23 (J.Young 5), Detroit 28 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 16, Detroit 13. Technicals_Detroit defensive three second, Detroit team.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.