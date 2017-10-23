NBA Team Statistics

Includes games of Sunday, October 22, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg Brooklyn 3 373 124.3 Toronto 2 245 122.5 L.A. Clippers 2 238 119.0 Washington 2 235 117.5 Orlando 3 351 117.0 Golden State 3 350 116.7 Portland 3 348 116.0 Indiana 3 344 114.7 L.A. Lakers 3 336 112.0 Houston 3 334 111.3 Miami 2 221 110.5 New Orleans 3 330 110.0 Detroit 3 324 108.0 Memphis 2 214 107.0 Milwaukee 3 318 106.0 Minnesota 3 314 104.7 Atlanta 3 312 104.0 Cleveland 3 311 103.7 Oklahoma City 3 305 101.7 Boston 3 301 100.3 Philadelphia 3 301 100.3 Utah 3 299 99.7 Charlotte 2 199 99.5 Phoenix 3 294 98.0 San Antonio 2 194 97.0 Dallas 3 290 96.7 Denver 2 192 96.0 New York 2 191 95.5 Sacramento 3 272 90.7 Chicago 2 177 88.5

Team Defense

G Pts Avg San Antonio 2 176 88.0 L.A. Clippers 2 180 90.0 Denver 2 185 92.5 Utah 3 283 94.3 Portland 3 285 95.0 Memphis 2 192 96.0 Sacramento 3 289 96.3 Charlotte 2 193 96.5 Toronto 2 194 97.0 Oklahoma City 3 295 98.3 Boston 3 302 100.7 Chicago 2 204 102.0 Cleveland 3 310 103.3 Detroit 3 312 104.0 Houston 3 312 104.0 Dallas 3 317 105.7 Minnesota 3 317 105.7 New York 2 216 108.0 Milwaukee 3 326 108.7 Orlando 3 328 109.3 Atlanta 3 336 112.0 Miami 2 224 112.0 Washington 2 226 113.0 New Orleans 3 343 114.3 Philadelphia 3 350 116.7 Golden State 3 353 117.7 Indiana 3 357 119.0 L.A. Lakers 3 357 119.0 Brooklyn 3 365 121.7 Phoenix 3 386 128.7

