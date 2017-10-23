NBA Team Statistics

|Includes games of Sunday, October 22, 2017
Team Offense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Brooklyn
|3
|373
|124.3
|Toronto
|2
|245
|122.5
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|238
|119.0
|Washington
|2
|235
|117.5
|Orlando
|3
|351
|117.0
|Golden State
|3
|350
|116.7
|Portland
|3
|348
|116.0
|Indiana
|3
|344
|114.7
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|336
|112.0
|Houston
|3
|334
|111.3
|Miami
|2
|221
|110.5
|New Orleans
|3
|330
|110.0
|Detroit
|3
|324
|108.0
|Memphis
|2
|214
|107.0
|Milwaukee
|3
|318
|106.0
|Minnesota
|3
|314
|104.7
|Atlanta
|3
|312
|104.0
|Cleveland
|3
|311
|103.7
|Oklahoma City
|3
|305
|101.7
|Boston
|3
|301
|100.3
|Philadelphia
|3
|301
|100.3
|Utah
|3
|299
|99.7
|Charlotte
|2
|199
|99.5
|Phoenix
|3
|294
|98.0
|San Antonio
|2
|194
|97.0
|Dallas
|3
|290
|96.7
|Denver
|2
|192
|96.0
|New York
|2
|191
|95.5
|Sacramento
|3
|272
|90.7
|Chicago
|2
|177
|88.5
___
Team Defense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|San Antonio
|2
|176
|88.0
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|180
|90.0
|Denver
|2
|185
|92.5
|Utah
|3
|283
|94.3
|Portland
|3
|285
|95.0
|Memphis
|2
|192
|96.0
|Sacramento
|3
|289
|96.3
|Charlotte
|2
|193
|96.5
|Toronto
|2
|194
|97.0
|Oklahoma City
|3
|295
|98.3
|Boston
|3
|302
|100.7
|Chicago
|2
|204
|102.0
|Cleveland
|3
|310
|103.3
|Detroit
|3
|312
|104.0
|Houston
|3
|312
|104.0
|Dallas
|3
|317
|105.7
|Minnesota
|3
|317
|105.7
|New York
|2
|216
|108.0
|Milwaukee
|3
|326
|108.7
|Orlando
|3
|328
|109.3
|Atlanta
|3
|336
|112.0
|Miami
|2
|224
|112.0
|Washington
|2
|226
|113.0
|New Orleans
|3
|343
|114.3
|Philadelphia
|3
|350
|116.7
|Golden State
|3
|353
|117.7
|Indiana
|3
|357
|119.0
|L.A. Lakers
|3
|357
|119.0
|Brooklyn
|3
|365
|121.7
|Phoenix
|3
|386
|128.7
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.