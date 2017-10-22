201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » NBA Team Statistics

NBA Team Statistics

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 1:45 am 10/22/2017 01:45am
Share
Includes games of Saturday, October 21, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg
Brooklyn 2 257 128.5
Toronto 2 245 122.5
L.A. Clippers 2 238 119.0
Washington 2 235 117.5
Orlando 3 351 117.0
Golden State 3 350 116.7
Portland 3 348 116.0
Indiana 3 344 114.7
L.A. Lakers 2 224 112.0
Houston 3 334 111.3
Miami 2 221 110.5
Detroit 3 324 108.0
Memphis 2 214 107.0
Milwaukee 3 318 106.0
New Orleans 2 211 105.5
Atlanta 2 208 104.0
Cleveland 3 311 103.7
Boston 3 301 100.3
Philadelphia 3 301 100.3
Utah 3 299 99.7
Charlotte 2 199 99.5
Minnesota 2 199 99.5
Phoenix 3 294 98.0
San Antonio 2 194 97.0
Dallas 3 290 96.7
Denver 2 192 96.0
Oklahoma City 2 192 96.0
New York 2 191 95.5
Sacramento 3 272 90.7
Chicago 2 177 88.5

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg
San Antonio 2 176 88.0
L.A. Clippers 2 180 90.0
Oklahoma City 2 180 90.0
Denver 2 185 92.5
Utah 3 283 94.3
Portland 3 285 95.0
Memphis 2 192 96.0
Sacramento 3 289 96.3
Charlotte 2 193 96.5
Toronto 2 194 97.0
Boston 3 302 100.7
Chicago 2 204 102.0
Minnesota 2 204 102.0
Cleveland 3 310 103.3
Detroit 3 312 104.0
Houston 3 312 104.0
Dallas 3 317 105.7
New York 2 216 108.0
Milwaukee 3 326 108.7
Orlando 3 328 109.3
Atlanta 2 220 110.0
Miami 2 224 112.0
Washington 2 226 113.0
New Orleans 2 231 115.5
Philadelphia 3 350 116.7
Golden State 3 353 117.7
Indiana 3 357 119.0
L.A. Lakers 2 238 119.0
Phoenix 3 386 128.7
Brooklyn 2 261 130.5

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News NBA News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest