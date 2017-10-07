National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Brooklyn 2 0 1.000 — Boston 2 0 1.000 — Toronto 1 2 .333 1½ Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2 New York 0 2 .000 2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 2 0 1.000 — Miami 1 1 .500 1 Charlotte 1 1 .500 1 Orlando 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½ Central Division W L Pct GB Indiana 2 0 1.000 — Chicago 2 1 .667 ½ Detroit 1 1 .500 1 Cleveland 0 2 .000 2 Milwaukee 0 3 .000 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 2 0 1.000 — Memphis 2 0 1.000 — Dallas 2 1 .667 ½ San Antonio 1 1 .500 1 New Orleans 0 2 .000 2 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Utah 3 0 1.000 — Denver 3 0 1.000 — Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½ Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 1½ Portland 1 1 .500 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Phoenix 1 1 .500 — Sacramento 1 1 .500 — L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 — Golden State 0 2 .000 1 L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 110, Philadelphia 102

Detroit 109, Atlanta 87

Washington 104, New York 100

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Chicago 114, Milwaukee 101

Oklahoma City 102, New Orleans 91

San Antonio 113, Sacramento 93

Utah 112, Phoenix 101

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m.

Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.