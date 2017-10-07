National Basketball Association

201.5
October 7, 2017
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Brooklyn 2 0 1.000
Boston 2 0 1.000
Toronto 1 2 .333
Philadelphia 0 2 .000 2
New York 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1
Orlando 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 2 0 1.000
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 1 1 .500 1
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
Milwaukee 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000
Memphis 2 0 1.000
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 1 1 .500 1
New Orleans 0 2 .000 2
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 3 0 1.000
Denver 3 0 1.000
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500
Portland 1 1 .500
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 1 .500
Sacramento 1 1 .500
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500
Golden State 0 2 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 110, Philadelphia 102

Detroit 109, Atlanta 87

Washington 104, New York 100

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Chicago 114, Milwaukee 101

Oklahoma City 102, New Orleans 91

San Antonio 113, Sacramento 93

Utah 112, Phoenix 101

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m.

Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

