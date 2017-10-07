National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Brooklyn
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Orlando
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Milwaukee
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Portland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Sacramento
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Golden State
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|3
|.000
|1½
___
Boston 110, Philadelphia 102
Detroit 109, Atlanta 87
Washington 104, New York 100
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Chicago 114, Milwaukee 101
Oklahoma City 102, New Orleans 91
San Antonio 113, Sacramento 93
Utah 112, Phoenix 101
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Golden State vs. Minnesota at Shanghai, 7 a.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m.
Melbourne United at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, NV, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Haifa Maccabi at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
