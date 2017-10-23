201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 10:59 pm 10/23/2017 10:59pm
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000
Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½
Boston 1 2 .333
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2
New York 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
Miami 2 1 .667 ½
Charlotte 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 3 1 .750
Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Indiana 1 2 .333
Chicago 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 0 1.000
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½
Houston 3 1 .750 ½
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 4 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Utah 2 1 .667
Portland 2 1 .667
Denver 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000
Golden State 2 2 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333
Sacramento 1 2 .333
Phoenix 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans 119, L.A. Lakers 112

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86

Miami 104, Atlanta 93

Memphis 98, Houston 90

Milwaukee 103, Charlotte 94

Golden State 133, Dallas 103

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News NBA News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest