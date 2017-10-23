National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 2 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½ Boston 1 2 .333 1½ Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2 New York 0 2 .000 2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 2 0 1.000 — Orlando 2 1 .667 ½ Miami 2 1 .667 ½ Charlotte 1 2 .333 1½ Atlanta 1 3 .250 2 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 3 1 .750 — Cleveland 2 1 .667 ½ Detroit 2 2 .500 1 Indiana 1 2 .333 1½ Chicago 0 2 .000 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 3 0 1.000 — San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½ Houston 3 1 .750 ½ New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 Dallas 0 4 .000 3½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 2 1 .667 — Utah 2 1 .667 — Portland 2 1 .667 — Denver 1 1 .500 ½ Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — Golden State 2 2 .500 1 L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1½ Sacramento 1 2 .333 1½ Phoenix 0 3 .000 2½

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans 119, L.A. Lakers 112

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86

Miami 104, Atlanta 93

Memphis 98, Houston 90

Milwaukee 103, Charlotte 94

Golden State 133, Dallas 103

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

