National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Brooklyn
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Charlotte
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Dallas
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Utah
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Portland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Phoenix
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104
Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113
New Orleans 119, L.A. Lakers 112
Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86
Miami 104, Atlanta 93
Memphis 98, Houston 90
Milwaukee 103, Charlotte 94
Golden State 133, Dallas 103
San Antonio 101, Toronto 97
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
