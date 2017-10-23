National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 2 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½ Boston 1 2 .333 1½ Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2 New York 0 2 .000 2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 2 0 1.000 — Orlando 2 1 .667 ½ Charlotte 1 1 .500 1 Miami 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 2 1 .667 — Milwaukee 2 1 .667 — Detroit 2 2 .500 ½ Indiana 1 2 .333 1 Chicago 0 2 .000 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 3 0 1.000 — Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½ San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½ New Orleans 1 2 .333 2 Dallas 0 3 .000 3 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 2 1 .667 — Utah 2 1 .667 — Portland 2 1 .667 — Denver 1 1 .500 ½ Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333 1½ Golden State 1 2 .333 1½ Sacramento 1 2 .333 1½ Phoenix 0 3 .000 2½

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans 119, L.A. Lakers 112

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

