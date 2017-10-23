National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Orlando
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|New Orleans
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Dallas
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Utah
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Portland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Phoenix
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
___
Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104
Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113
New Orleans 119, L.A. Lakers 112
Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
