National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 9:31 pm 10/23/2017 09:31pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000
Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½
Boston 1 2 .333
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2
New York 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Detroit 2 2 .500 ½
Indiana 1 2 .333 1
Chicago 0 2 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000
Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½
New Orleans 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 3 .000 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Utah 2 1 .667
Portland 2 1 .667
Denver 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000
L.A. Lakers 1 2 .333
Golden State 1 2 .333
Sacramento 1 2 .333
Phoenix 0 3 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans 119, L.A. Lakers 112

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 97, Detroit 86

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, Wis., 8 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

