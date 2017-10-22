National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 2 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½ Boston 1 2 .333 1½ New York 0 2 .000 2 Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 2 0 1.000 — Orlando 2 1 .667 ½ Charlotte 1 1 .500 1 Miami 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 2 1 .667 — Detroit 2 1 .667 — Milwaukee 2 1 .667 — Indiana 1 2 .333 1 Chicago 0 2 .000 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 3 0 1.000 — Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½ San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½ New Orleans 0 2 .000 2½ Dallas 0 3 .000 3 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 2 1 .667 — Utah 2 1 .667 — Portland 2 1 .667 — Denver 1 1 .500 ½ Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1 Golden State 1 2 .333 1½ Sacramento 1 2 .333 1½ Phoenix 0 3 .000 2½

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94

Detroit 111, New York 107

Houston 107, Dallas 91

Memphis 111, Golden State 101

Miami 112, Indiana 108

Orlando 114, Cleveland 93

San Antonio 87, Chicago 77

Milwaukee 113, Portland 110

Denver 96, Sacramento 79

Utah 96, Oklahoma City 87

L.A. Clippers 130, Phoenix 88

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

