National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 9:31 pm 10/22/2017 09:31pm
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000
Brooklyn 2 1 .667 ½
Boston 1 2 .333
New York 0 2 .000 2
Philadelphia 0 3 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Orlando 2 1 .667 ½
Charlotte 1 1 .500 1
Miami 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Detroit 2 1 .667
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Indiana 1 2 .333 1
Chicago 0 2 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 0 1.000
Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½
New Orleans 0 2 .000
Dallas 0 3 .000 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Utah 2 1 .667
Portland 2 1 .667
Denver 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000
L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 1
Golden State 1 2 .333
Sacramento 1 2 .333
Phoenix 0 3 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94

Detroit 111, New York 107

Houston 107, Dallas 91

Memphis 111, Golden State 101

Miami 112, Indiana 108

Orlando 114, Cleveland 93

San Antonio 87, Chicago 77

Milwaukee 113, Portland 110

Denver 96, Sacramento 79

Utah 96, Oklahoma City 87

L.A. Clippers 130, Phoenix 88

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104

Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

