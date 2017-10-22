National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|Brooklyn
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|2-1
|W-2
|2-0
|0-1
|2-1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1-2
|W-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|0-3
|L-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|Orlando
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|2-1
|W-1
|1-0
|1-1
|2-1
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1-2
|L-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-2
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|L-1
|1-1
|1-0
|2-1
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|W-1
|1-0
|1-1
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|W-1
|1-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|3-0
|W-3
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|San Antonio
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|Dallas
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|0-3
|L-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|W-2
|1-0
|1-1
|2-1
|Utah
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|W-1
|2-0
|0-1
|2-1
|Portland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|L-1
|0-0
|2-1
|1-0
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|2-0
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|0-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1-2
|L-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1-2
|L-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Phoenix
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|0-3
|L-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0-3
___
Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94
Detroit 111, New York 107
Houston 107, Dallas 91
Memphis 111, Golden State 101
Miami 112, Indiana 108
Orlando 114, Cleveland 93
San Antonio 87, Chicago 77
Milwaukee 113, Portland 110
Denver 96, Sacramento 79
Utah 96, Oklahoma City 87
L.A. Clippers 130, Phoenix 88
Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 104
Minnesota 115, Oklahoma City 113
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Denver at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
