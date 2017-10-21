National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|1-2
|W-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|New York
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|Philadelphia
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|0-3
|L-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-3
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|Orlando
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|2-1
|W-1
|1-0
|1-1
|2-1
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Miami
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|L-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0-1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|L-1
|1-1
|1-0
|2-1
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|2-1
|W-1
|1-0
|1-1
|2-1
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|1-1
|L-1
|0-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1-2
|L-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|3-0
|W-3
|1-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Memphis
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|2-0
|W-2
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
|San Antonio
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|2-0
|W-2
|1-0
|1-0
|1-0
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-2
|Dallas
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|0-3
|L-3
|0-2
|0-1
|0-2
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Portland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|2-0
|W-2
|0-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|1-0
|W-1
|1-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|W-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|1-1
|L-1
|1-0
|0-1
|1-1
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|0-1
|L-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|1-0
|W-1
|0-0
|1-0
|1-0
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|0-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Sacramento
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|1-1
|W-1
|0-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|1-2
|L-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-2
|Phoenix
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|0-2
|L-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
___
Boston 102, Philadelphia 92
Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91
Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97
Portland 114, Indiana 96
Washington 115, Detroit 111
Brooklyn 126, Orlando 121
Minnesota 100, Utah 97
Sacramento 93, Dallas 88
Golden State 128, New Orleans 120
L.A. Lakers 132, Phoenix 130
Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94
Detroit 111, New York 107
Houston 107, Dallas 91
Memphis 111, Golden State 101
Miami 112, Indiana 108
Orlando 114, Cleveland 93
San Antonio 87, Chicago 77
Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
