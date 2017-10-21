National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Toronto 2 0 1.000 — 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0 2-0 Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1 1-1 W-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 Boston 1 2 .333 1½ 1-2 W-1 0-1 1-1 1-2 New York 0 2 .000 2 0-2 L-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 Philadelphia 0 3 .000 2½ 0-3 L-3 0-1 0-2 0-3 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Washington 2 0 1.000 — 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0 2-0 Orlando 2 1 .667 ½ 2-1 W-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 Charlotte 1 1 .500 1 1-1 W-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 Miami 1 1 .500 1 1-1 W-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 Atlanta 1 1 .500 1 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 2 1 .667 — 2-1 L-1 1-1 1-0 2-1 Detroit 2 1 .667 — 2-1 W-1 1-0 1-1 2-1 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 0-1 1-0 1-1 Indiana 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-2 1-1 0-1 1-1 Chicago 0 2 .000 1½ 0-2 L-2 0-1 0-1 0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 3 0 1.000 — 3-0 W-3 1-0 2-0 3-0 Memphis 2 0 1.000 ½ 2-0 W-2 2-0 0-0 2-0 San Antonio 2 0 1.000 ½ 2-0 W-2 1-0 1-0 1-0 New Orleans 0 2 .000 2½ 0-2 L-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 Dallas 0 3 .000 3 0-3 L-3 0-2 0-1 0-2 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Portland 2 0 1.000 — 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0 1-0 Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 1 1 .500 1 1-1 W-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 Utah 1 1 .500 1 1-1 L-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 Denver 0 1 .000 1½ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 L.A. Lakers 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 0-1 1-0 1-1 Sacramento 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 0-1 1-0 1-1 Golden State 1 2 .333 1 1-2 L-1 0-1 1-1 1-2 Phoenix 0 2 .000 1½ 0-2 L-2 0-2 0-0 0-2

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 102, Philadelphia 92

Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97

Portland 114, Indiana 96

Washington 115, Detroit 111

Brooklyn 126, Orlando 121

Minnesota 100, Utah 97

Sacramento 93, Dallas 88

Golden State 128, New Orleans 120

L.A. Lakers 132, Phoenix 130

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 128, Philadelphia 94

Detroit 111, New York 107

Houston 107, Dallas 91

Memphis 111, Golden State 101

Miami 112, Indiana 108

Orlando 114, Cleveland 93

San Antonio 87, Chicago 77

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 10 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

