National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Orlando
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|New Orleans
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Golden State
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Sacramento
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Toronto 117, Chicago 100
Oklahoma City 105, New York 84
L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92
Boston 102, Philadelphia 92
Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91
Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97
Portland 114, Indiana 96
Washington 115, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 126, Orlando 121
Minnesota 100, Utah 97
Sacramento 93, Dallas 88
Golden State 128, New Orleans 120
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
