National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 1 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 1 1 .500 ½ Boston 1 2 .333 1 New York 0 1 .000 1 Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 2 0 1.000 — Charlotte 1 1 .500 1 Orlando 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 1 1 .500 1 Miami 0 1 .000 1½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 2 0 1.000 — Indiana 1 1 .500 1 Detroit 1 1 .500 1 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1 Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 2 0 1.000 — Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½ San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½ New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½ Dallas 0 2 .000 2 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Portland 2 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½ Minnesota 1 1 .500 1 Utah 1 1 .500 1 Denver 0 1 .000 1½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — Sacramento 1 1 .500 ½ Golden State 0 1 .000 1 Phoenix 0 1 .000 1 L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 117, Chicago 100

Oklahoma City 105, New York 84

L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92

Friday’s Games

Boston 102, Philadelphia 92

Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97

Portland 114, Indiana 96

Washington 115, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 126, Orlando 121

Minnesota 100, Utah 97

Sacramento 93, Dallas 88

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.