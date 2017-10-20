201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 9:31 pm 10/20/2017 09:31pm
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 1 0 1.000
Boston 1 2 .333 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1
Philadelphia 0 2 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 0 1.000
Detroit 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 1 1 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 0 1 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000
Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 0 1 .000
New Orleans 0 1 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 2 0 1.000
Utah 1 0 1.000 ½
Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½
Minnesota 0 1 .000
Denver 0 1 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Sacramento 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 117, Chicago 100

Oklahoma City 105, New York 84

L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92

Friday’s Games

Boston 102, Philadelphia 91

Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland 114, Indiana 96

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News NBA News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest