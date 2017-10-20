National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Toronto 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Boston 1 2 .333 1 1-2 W-1 0-1 1-1 1-2 New York 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-0 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Philadelphia 0 2 .000 1½ 0-2 L-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Washington 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 W-1 1-0 0-1 1-1 Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½ 1-1 L-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 Miami 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 2 0 1.000 — 2-0 W-2 1-0 1-0 2-0 Detroit 1 0 1.000 ½ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Indiana 1 1 .500 1 1-1 L-1 1-1 0-0 1-0 Milwaukee 1 1 .500 1 1-1 L-1 0-1 1-0 1-1 Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 2 0 1.000 — 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0 2-0 Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Dallas 0 1 .000 1½ 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 New Orleans 0 1 .000 1½ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Portland 2 0 1.000 — 2-0 W-2 0-0 2-0 1-0 Utah 1 0 1.000 ½ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Oklahoma City 1 0 1.000 ½ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1½ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Denver 0 1 .000 1½ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 Golden State 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 Sacramento 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 Phoenix 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1 L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 117, Chicago 100

Oklahoma City 105, New York 84

L.A. Clippers 108, L.A. Lakers 92

Friday’s Games

Boston 102, Philadelphia 91

Charlotte 109, Atlanta 91

Cleveland 116, Milwaukee 97

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland 114, Indiana 96

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

