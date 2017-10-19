201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA News » National Basketball Association

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press October 19, 2017 12:01 am 10/19/2017 12:01am
Share
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 1 .000
Brooklyn 0 1 .000
Boston 0 2 .000
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 1 0 1.000
Washington 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 1 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 0 1.000
Houston 1 0 1.000
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
New Orleans 0 1 .000 1
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½
Portland 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Denver 0 1 .000 1
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Sacramento 0 0 .000
Golden State 0 1 .000 ½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston 122, Golden State 121

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 102, Charlotte 90

Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131

Orlando 116, Miami 109

Washington 120, Philadelphia 115

Milwaukee 108, Boston 100

Memphis 103, New Orleans 91

Atlanta 117, Dallas 111

Utah 106, Denver 96

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Latest News National News NBA News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest