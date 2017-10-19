National Basketball Association

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|.000
|Brooklyn
|0
|1
|.000
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
|—
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Antonio
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Golden State
|0
|1
|.000
|½
___
Cleveland 102, Boston 99
Houston 122, Golden State 121
Detroit 102, Charlotte 90
Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131
Orlando 116, Miami 109
Washington 120, Philadelphia 115
Milwaukee 108, Boston 100
Memphis 103, New Orleans 91
Atlanta 117, Dallas 111
Utah 106, Denver 96
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
