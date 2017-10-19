National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf New York 0 0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Toronto 0 0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Philadelphia 0 1 .000 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Brooklyn 0 1 .000 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Boston 0 2 .000 — 0-2 L-2 0-1 0-1 0-2 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Orlando 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Washington 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 0-0 Charlotte 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Miami 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Detroit 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Indiana 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Memphis 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 San Antonio 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Houston 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 Dallas 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-0 New Orleans 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Utah 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Portland 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Denver 0 1 .000 1 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Phoenix 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Sacramento 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Golden State 0 1 .000 ½ 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston 122, Golden State 121

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 102, Charlotte 90

Indiana 140, Brooklyn 131

Orlando 116, Miami 109

Washington 120, Philadelphia 115

Milwaukee 108, Boston 100

Memphis 103, New Orleans 91

Atlanta 117, Dallas 111

Utah 106, Denver 96

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 99

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New York, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

