National Basketball Association

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Brooklyn 0 0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Toronto 0 0 .000 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Boston 0 1 .000 — 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1 0-1 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Atlanta 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Charlotte 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Miami 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Orlando 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Washington 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0 1-0 Chicago 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Detroit 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Indiana 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 1 0 1.000 — 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0 1-0 Dallas 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Memphis 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 New Orleans 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 San Antonio 0 0 .000 ½ 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Denver 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Portland 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Utah 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Phoenix 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Sacramento 0 0 .000 — 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Golden State 0 1 .000 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0 0-1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 102, Boston 99

Houston 122, Golden State 121

Wednesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

